Woman shot, barricaded man dead after Euless SWAT standoff; nearby schools locked down

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A woman was shot, nearby schools were placed on lockdown, and a man who barricaded himself inside a Euless apartment was later found dead on Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 8 a.m. at an apartment complex near Raider Drive and Euless Boulevard. They learned the woman had been injured and taken to a local hospital by someone police described as an acquaintance.

SWAT team responds to standoff

The North East Tarrant County Area SWAT Team (NETCAST) was activated. Negotiators attempted communication, but the suspect refused to surrender.

Central Junior High, KEYS High School and HEBISD DAEP were placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

Suspect found dead inside apartment

"Negotiators made multiple attempts to communicate with the barricaded suspect, who refused to surrender," Euless police said in a news release.

Later, officers entered the apartment and found the 35-year-old man dead.

Investigation remains ongoing

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Doug Myers

