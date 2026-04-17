Woman killed, three injured after disturbance at far North Dallas business, police say

A woman was killed and three others were injured early Friday after a disturbance inside a far North Dallas business spilled into the parking lot and a driver struck multiple people with her car, police said.

Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to the disturbance call in the 3300 block of East Trinity Mills Road, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Investigators say a disturbance between two groups inside a business carried over into the parking lot and a female suspect got into her car, killing one while injuring a man and two other women.

Victim identified

Police said 32-year-old Kiara Lewis was taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

The three other victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle and later released, according to authorities.

No arrest yet

No arrest has been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.