Woman in custody after deadly shooting, barricading herself in Dallas County, Sheriff's Office says

A 57-year-old woman is in custody after the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said she allegedly shot someone before attempting to flee and barricading herself inside a truck in Wilmer.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Fulghum Road in Wilmer, where a suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Patricia Holt, had allegedly shot someone.

Dallas County SO said Holt tried to leave in a truck-tractor, but deputies used spike strips to disable the truck and Holt stopped in the middle of the street on Fulghum.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with Holt, who had barricaded herself inside the truck, the report states.

Just before 9 p.m., Holt surrendered and was taken into custody and booked in the Dallas County Jail. The Sheriff's Office said the victim died. That person has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.