Woman charged in 2012 Arlington murder released on bond

The North Texas real estate agent accused of capital murder is out of jail.

Mayra Velasquez posted a $450,000 bond and has strict guidelines to follow to remain free.

Velasquez walked out of the Tarrant County Jail after her arrest on July 20 for the murder of Irasema Chavez.

The 42-year-old real estate agent was fitted with an ankle monitor after surrendering her passport and agreeing to other restrictions.

Arlington Police say recent DNA testing on a drop of blood found at the crime scene links Velasquez to the murder of Chavez. who was stabbed 100 times inside her apartment back in 2012.

But the attorney for Velasquez says security camera video of the suspected killer entering Chavez's apartment doesn't match his client's description and that the evidence against her is weak.

Police have yet to reveal a motive, but the two have been described as friends.

Through her attorney, Velasquez has denied any involvement in the killing as she now waits to stand trial.