Woman arrested in Dallas food delivery turned ambush shooting in March, officials say

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in the Dallas food delivery turned ambush in March, where a man was shot moments after opening his door to an order he said he never placed, officials said.

Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services in North Carolina.

Dallas police said a man was ambushed at his front door on March 1, around 4:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Sedona Lane. According to the report, a delivery driver walked a bag of food to the front door while a suspect in dark clothing waited just out of sight near the garage. As soon as the door opened, the suspect rushed in and began shooting.

Dallas police said the suspect made the food order to lure the victim to answer the door and shot him. The victim, who has not been identified, was critically injured.

Officials said the suspect has been identified as Marquita Rice, 31. Rice and the victim are known to one another.

On May 26, U.S. Marshals and the Wake Forest Police Department found Rice in Wake Forest, North Carolina. She was arrested and is in custody at the Wake County jail pending extradition to Dallas County. She is charged with aggravated assault – family violence with a deadly weapon.

She is being held on a $1 million bond.