Woman arrested after threat prompts temporary gate closure at Dallas Love Field, police say

A gate at Dallas Love Field and nearby areas was temporarily closed Tuesday evening after a woman allegedly made a terroristic threat, according to Dallas police.

The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. at Southwest Airlines' Gate 10 inside the terminal in the 8000 block of Herb Kelleher Way, the City of Dallas Aviation Department said.

Woman arrested on felony charge

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was arrested for making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, the Dallas Police Department said.

"Her identity will be released after she is booked into jail," Dallas police said in a news release.

Operations quickly restored

The temporarily closed-off area quickly returned to normal, according to a spokesperson for the aviation department.

"Airfield traffic continued operations during the investigation," the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation ongoing

Dallas police are continuing to investigate the incident.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.