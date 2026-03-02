Witnesses describe chaos during Sixth Street bar mass shooting in Austin

Police are interviewing more than 150 witnesses after gunfire erupted in Austin's entertainment district, sending crowds running and prompting officers to return fire.

Among those who witnessed the chaos were two pedicab drivers who staged across the street from Buford's on Sixth Street. Heidi Nicole and Silas Heart said they were waiting for the usual late-night rush when the shooting began.

Cellphone video recorded by the drivers captures people fleeing the area. In the footage, a voice can be heard saying, "People are leaving, they are high-tailing it out of here."

Nicole said she heard what she believed were three separate rounds of gunfire: two from the suspect and a third when officers shot back. In the confusion, she said it was difficult to determine where the shots were coming from.

"It sounded like a firework finale because there were so many shots going off," Nicole said. "And you didn't know if it was him or if he was coming. You didn't know what was going on."

She and others nearby crouched behind cars at times, unsure whether they were in the line of fire.

Wild Heart said panic quickly spread through the crowd.

"A lot, most of them didn't know these people, but they're like, 'That could have been me. That could have been my friend,'" he said.

Both drivers said they have worked on Sixth Street for years and often prefer ending their shifts near Buford's, describing the area as typically calmer than other parts of the district.

While neither said they feel unsafe returning to work, they described the shooting as a sobering reminder of how quickly violence can disrupt an otherwise routine night.