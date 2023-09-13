Wise County man charged with murder of teenage stepson

1 person injured in Wise County fire at oil and gas facility

1 person injured in Wise County fire at oil and gas facility

1 person injured in Wise County fire at oil and gas facility

WISE COUNTY (CBSnewsTexas.com) - A man charged with killing his teenage stepson in Wise County is in custody.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Earwood and his 18-year-old stepson, Caleb White got into a fight Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the home south of Boyd for a "domestic disturbance" around 8:40 p.m. White had already left by the time deputies arrived.

According to WCSO, the fight was verbal only and no physical altercation took place.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies were again called to the house on Griffin Street for an injured person.

There, deputies found White had been shot one time. He was taken to Wise Health System, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deputies' investigation found Earwood shot White. Earwood was arrested and charged with murder.