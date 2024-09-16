Wise County high school senior signs deal with Nashville record label

WISE COUNTY – There's a wealth of rising country music talent trying to get discovered on social media and playing local shows.

One of those up-and-coming artists hails from a tight-knit community in Wise County, about 20 miles from Decatur.

Dax Davis, a 17-year-old high school senior, was offered the opportunity of a lifetime to chase his country music dream.

"I love it here. We're out in the middle of nowhere, we're out in the country, I mean, there's no stop sign, no stop light," Davis said.

From small town Slidell, Texas, to up on the big stage, Davis said he already has big plans after graduation.

It all started when his dad taught him a few chords when he was nine.

"In a couple days it'll be a month ago I'll be signing my first record deal," Davis said. "I really hope to have my first debut album out before I graduate."

He had a different college signing experience.

"I put a few hats out there, like University of Texas, Oklahoma University, a bunch of big schools, just making a joke," he said. "Then my guitar was behind the little table, and I opened my case up, slapped my guitar on the table, and slapped the contract on my guitar."

It's his golden ticket to Nashville — signing a deal with Coffey Global, a record label overseen by country music singer Coffey Anderson.

"Because I had grown up at Slidell and at this gym, we really wanted to do it where all my teachers and classmates and schoolmates could be there for me," Davis said.

When Davis is not studying, he's songwriting.

"For me, it's classic country, classic honky tonk country, that when you listen to it, I hope it hits you like, dang, it's taking me back to the 90s," he said.

Davis points to county music legends like Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson and Tracy Byrd for shaping his love of the genre, and of course the King of Country Music himself.

"I really loved George Strait from the beginning, and then as I got older I started listening to more and more country music," he said. "I mean Merle Haggard, Mark Chestnut, all those guys are my heroes."

When Davis goes on to chase his dreams in Nashville – he'll never forget his roots.

"Everyone is just so supportive. And I want people to think, like, small town USA when they think Slidell."

He's signing autographs in the school hallway today, with great aspirations down the road.

"I want to go on tour across the country, I want to go overseas and play, I just want people to love me for my music."