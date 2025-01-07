Winter storm watch in effect for Dallas, Fort Worth Metroplex Wednesday through Friday

Winter storm watch in effect for North Texas through Friday

Winter storm watch in effect for North Texas through Friday

DALLAS - The National Weather Service issued this Tuesday a winter storm watch for most of North Texas, going into effect Wednesday night and into Friday afternoon.

CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Days remain in effect now through Friday.

Experts said travel will become hazardous during this time, so it's best to consider altering travel plans.

On Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. The high temperature will climb into the upper 30s. Northwesterly winds will remain at 5 to 15 mph, making it feel colder than the air temperature.

Wednesday night, the wintry mix to the west will move southwest to northeast. By Thursday morning, the wintry mix arrives to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and travel problems will begin.

Thursday afternoon, snow will start to pile up, especially in the northern counties and along the Red River. Friday morning will have light snow, but the storm will be moving out of North Texas. Roads will refreeze overnight and anything that melts Friday will refreeze on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday will be clear with slightly warmer temperatures and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

How much snow is expected in Dallas, Fort Worth?

As of Tuesday morning, snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible. More snow is possible to the northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth and near the Red River counties.

As models have been trending warmer, there could be sleet mixing in with snow in the transition area, leading to slightly lower snowfall totals along I-20, likely closer to 2 to 4 inches.

Areas south of I-20 may see up to 1 inch of sleet and snow accumulation. A few degrees and a few miles difference could drastically impact accumulation totals.