Gov. Abbott activates emergency response resources ahead of severe winter weather

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott activated emergency response resources Monday night as frigid temperatures settle in and widespread snow is expected this week.

"The State of Texas is working around-the-clock to ensure Texans have the resources and support needed as severe winter weather impacts communities across Texas," Abbott said in a statement.

North Texas can expect to see around 2-5 inches of snow. Areas in western North Texas could see up to 8 inches.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected early Thursday morning through Friday. Any liquid on the ground Thursday evening has the potential to freeze Thursday night/Friday morning.

High temperatures through the work week will only reach the upper 30s.

"As temperatures begin to drop below freezing and regions of Texas face snow, ice, and freezing rain, it is crucial that everyone remain weather-aware, check DriveTexas.org before traveling, and heed the guidance of state and local officials," Abbott said.

Abbott said that over the weekend, more than 700 Texas Department of Transportation personnel prepared for the winter weather by pre-treating roads, bridges, and overpasses with over 500,000 gallons of brine and approximately 800 cubic yards of granular material.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management activated the TxDOT and the Texas A&M Forest Service to support winter weather response operations. Several other emergency response teams have been placed on standby.

ERCOT also issued a weather watch for Monday through Friday due to the forecasted cold weather across the region combined with high levels of demand.

For a list of warming shelters in the DFW area, click here.

Texans can find the warming center nearest them at tdem.texas.gov/warm.