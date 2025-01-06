North Texans prep for the first winter storm of the season

NORTH TEXAS — All day long, North Texans have been in and out of grocery and hardware stores. They're getting prepared for what's to come.

With the first winter storm of the season fast approaching, Myles Rowe bundled up and headed to the grocery store to pick up a few items.

"The things that I need before it gets cold, that I use on a regular basis," he said

Theresa Daniel did her shopping over the weekend.

"I missed a couple things, so I came back," she said. "Extra batteries and things like that."

Cold-weather staples like firewood, water bottles and canned goods seemed to be what most people were going for.

"We'll make some mushroom soup, that is what she likes a lot and then we make some pasta dishes with broccoli," Samantha Flores said.

Flores was able to get everything she wanted.

"It seems like maybe everybody had the same idea that I had, getting some canned soup," she said. "Everything else seemed to be pretty well stocked.

When preparing for a winter storm, the National Weather Service recommends you have an emergency kit on hand. You can stock it with:

non-perishable food

bottled water

extra blankets or sleeping bags

a flashlight

battery-powered radio, and

a first aid kit.