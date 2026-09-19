Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale lead Wings past Mercury for Dallas' sixth straight win

Paige Bueckers scored 20 of her 26 points in the first half, Arike Ogunbowale had 22 points and six assists, and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 87-82 on Saturday for their sixth straight victory.

Ogunbowale was fouled on a driving layup with 1:19 remaining and she completed the three-point play to extend the lead to 86-81.

Aziaha James made a key steal down the stretch and Bueckers was fouled with 9.7 seconds left before making 1 of 2 free throws to cap the scoring.

Dallas (26-16) passed New York and Washington for sixth place in the WNBA standings.

Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings drives around Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury during the second half at College Park Center on Sept. 19, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Awak Kuier added 11 points for Dallas and Jessica Shepard had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Bueckers reached the 20-point mark for the 24th time — the fourth-most in the WNBA this season.

Alyssa Thomas recorded her 23th career triple-double — and fourth of the season — with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Phoenix (15-27). Lexi Held scored 21 points and made four 3-pointers, and Natasha Mack added 16 points.

Bueckers banked in a 3-pointer while being fouled with 0.5 seconds left in the first half to give Dallas a 56-49 lead. She missed the free throw to finish the half with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. She was 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes before finishing 5 of 9.

The teams play each other again on Monday in Phoenix.