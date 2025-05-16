Wind gust lifts bounce house at Mesquite elementary school, injuring students

A group of students at a Mesquite elementary school sustained injuries Friday after a sudden gust of wind hoisted a bounce house during a school play day event.

School officials reported that the injured students from Lawrence Elementary School were transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

None of those students sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Mesquite ISD. The district contacted the affected families.

"All other students are safe and continuing the school day indoors," said Sabreana Smith, a spokesperson for Mesquite ISD. "Out of care and caution, the remainder of today's outdoor Play Day activities have been canceled."

Counselors were called to campus and made available for students or staff in need of support following the incident, Smith said.

An investigation is underway, the district said.

"We are committed to reviewing every aspect of the event to ensure it never happens again," Smith said. "Nothing matters more than protecting the children entrusted to our care."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.