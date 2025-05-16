Watch CBS News
Wind gust lifts bounce house at Mesquite elementary school, injuring students

By
Doug Myers
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A group of students at a Mesquite elementary school sustained injuries Friday after a sudden gust of wind hoisted a bounce house during a school play day event. 

School officials reported that the injured students from Lawrence Elementary School were transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

None of those students sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Mesquite ISD. The district contacted the affected families.

"All other students are safe and continuing the school day indoors," said Sabreana Smith, a spokesperson for Mesquite ISD. "Out of care and caution, the remainder of today's outdoor Play Day activities have been canceled."

Counselors were called to campus and made available for students or staff in need of support following the incident, Smith said.

An investigation is underway, the district said.

"We are committed to reviewing every aspect of the event to ensure it never happens again," Smith said. "Nothing matters more than protecting the children entrusted to our care."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

