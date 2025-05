A Mesquite ISD elementary school field day took a frightening turn when strong winds flipped over a bounce house, injuring several students.

Strong winds flip bounce house at Mesquite ISD field day, injuring students A Mesquite ISD elementary school field day took a frightening turn when strong winds flipped over a bounce house, injuring several students.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On