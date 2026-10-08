Will Hurricane Isaias impact North Texas? Temperatures to reach upper 80s with increased humidity

Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s once again on Thursday morning. You may want to grab a light jacket or sweatshirt for the morning commute.

Highs will inch closer to 90° in DFW, while other cities in North Texas are likely to reach that mark by Thursday afternoon.

It's a great day to head to the fair or to head to AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys tailgate. Temperatures by kickoff will be in the lower 80s.

The dry weather continues for the rest of the workweek and into next week, with some rain chances looking to return by mid to late next week. The latest drought monitor has been released, and while drought conditions have improved, DFW still desperately needs the rain.

As for Isaias, it is currently a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph. It is forecast to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall late Friday. The only impact here in DFW will be an increase in humidity by the weekend.