Widespread rain, some storms just before a cooler Christmas

NORTH TEXAS - It is a grey, drizzly morning with patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 50s. The rain is already heading out of the area, and we will see partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Another warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 60s.

Another round of rain is headed our way for the weekend.

A system in the southwest will track eastward and increase rain coverage by Saturday afternoon.

Rain and a few storms will fill in during the overnight hours. While rumbles of thunder and gusty winds are possible, the severe threat is low.

We will likely wake up to rain mainly east of DFW on Christmas Eve morning. As the rain moves out, skies will break up for some afternoon sunshine.

Weekend temperatures remain mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Santa brings us the gift of cooler weather for Christmas! Breezy northerly winds will add a chill to the air and keep our temperatures in the 50s.

Next week is looking more seasonal with mornings back in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.