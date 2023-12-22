Watch CBS News
Widespread rain, some storms just before a cooler Christmas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - It is a grey, drizzly morning with patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 50s. The rain is already heading out of the area, and we will see partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Another warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 60s.

download-27.png

Another round of rain is headed our way for the weekend. 

download-26.png

A system in the southwest will track eastward and increase rain coverage by Saturday afternoon.

download-28.png

Rain and a few storms will fill in during the overnight hours. While rumbles of thunder and gusty winds are possible, the severe threat is low.

download-29.png

We will likely wake up to rain mainly east of DFW on Christmas Eve morning. As the rain moves out, skies will break up for some afternoon sunshine.

download-30.png

Weekend temperatures remain mild with highs in the upper 60s.

download-31.png

Santa brings us the gift of cooler weather for Christmas! Breezy northerly winds will add a chill to the air and keep our temperatures in the 50s.

download-32.png

Next week is looking more seasonal with mornings back in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

download-33.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 5:43 AM CST

