Wichita Falls woman gets six years for smuggling drugs in Bibles and legal mail into Texas prisons, officials say

A Wichita Falls woman who hid synthetic drugs in Bibles and legal mail bound for Texas inmates has been sentenced to six years, state prison officials said.

Henna Havila Martinez pleaded guilty to mailing synthetic cannabinoids and narcotics into multiple Texas Department of Criminal Justice units.

Officials say the scheme came to light when staff at the Allred Unit discovered leather‑bound Bibles with saturated pages that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

The unit, located in Iowa Park about 10 miles northwest of Wichita Falls, alerted the Office of Inspector General to investigate.

How the drugs were sent

Martinez hid the drugs inside Bibles, religious materials, magazines, newspapers, and legal mail before sending them to inmates, according to prison officials.

Investigators traced the packages to an Office Depot in Wichita Falls, where surveillance video showed Martinez mailing contraband‑filled parcels. She was seen mailing three packages containing 360 grams of synthetic cannabinoids.

A search of her home uncovered 4.9 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids in liquid, powder, and sheet form, officials said.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Officials warn of contraband risks

In a news release, TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin and OIG Inspector General Lance Coleman emphasized the ongoing threat of contraband and the importance of staff vigilance.

"This case underscores the persistent challenges we face in contraband entering our facilities through the mail," Lumpkin said.

"Smuggling drugs into prisons endangers the lives of both the inmates and staff," Coleman said.