A closer look at James Talarico, the Democrat who flipped Texas' U.S. Senate seat

Democrat James Talarico is projected to defeat Republican Ken Paxton, the state's outgoing attorney general, in Texas' U.S. Senate race, marking another major victory for Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections.

Talarico, 37, campaigned on fighting corruption and lowering costs for working families, drawing a contrast with Paxton, whose political career has been marked by personal and legal controversies and staunchly conservative positions.

The race attracted significant political spending, including more than $150 million from Elon Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla, SpaceX and social media platform X, to support Paxton's candidacy.

Talarico addressed that spending during his victory speech late Tuesday night.

"The people of Texas delivered a crystal-clear message to the world's first trillionaire: Texas is not for sale," Talarico said. "The power in this state, in this country, belongs to the people and we've got to make sure it stays that way."

With Talarico now poised to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate, here's a closer look at his background, political career and positions on key issues.

Talarico's Texas roots

Talarico was born and raised in the Austin area, according to his campaign website. He began his career as a public school teacher in San Antonio, where he taught sixth-grade language arts at Rhodes Middle School.

His campaign website also details his family's history, including his mother's upbringing as the daughter of a preacher in Laredo.

According to the website, his mother left home at 19 and later met Talarico's biological father, who struggled with alcohol abuse and was sometimes violent. She eventually left the relationship, packing Talarico and their belongings into a car before settling in East Austin.

Talarico's political career

Talarico entered politics in 2018, winning a seat in the Texas House of Representatives in a district that President Donald Trump had carried two years earlier, according to his campaign.

During his four terms in the Legislature, Talarico said he helped pass legislation to increase school funding, expand job opportunities and reduce the costs of child care, housing and prescription drugs.

His victory in the U.S. Senate race marks his first successful bid for federal office.

Where Talarico stands on key issues

Talarico's political views are shaped in part by his Christian faith, which he has frequently discussed on the campaign trail.

He has cited his grandfather's work as a Baptist preacher in South Texas and his own studies as a Presbyterian seminarian as influences on his political philosophy.

Despite his religious background, Talarico has rejected Christian nationalism and supports the separation of church and state.

According to his campaign website, he supports codifying reproductive rights into federal law, protecting LGBTQ+ rights and legalizing marijuana for adults.

Campaign finance and the economy

Talarico has emphasized campaign finance reform, saying he does not accept contributions from corporate political action committees.

He supports banning corporate PACs and super PACs, closing what he describes as "billionaire tax loopholes" and prohibiting members of Congress from trading stocks.

His economic proposals include cutting taxes, capping credit card interest rates and reducing the cost of living.

He has also pledged to increase investment in public schools, lower prescription drug costs, address medical debt and fully fund the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Immigration and border security

On immigration, Talarico supports reforming the immigration system while maintaining border security.

His campaign website describes his approach through an analogy, saying the Texas border "should be like a front porch" with a welcome mat and a lock on the door.

The proposal reflects his stated goal of welcoming immigrants who want to contribute to the U.S. economy while preventing entry by those who pose a threat.

Technology and artificial intelligence

Talarico has also outlined proposals addressing the growing influence of technology and artificial intelligence.

His campaign website calls for greater accountability for data centers, stronger protections for children on social media without restricting free speech, and regulations to hold AI companies accountable while protecting workers.

He has also pledged to expand access to high-speed internet, particularly in underserved communities.

Health care, energy and foreign policy

Beyond his economic and technology proposals, Talarico has promised to protect rural hospitals, strengthen U.S. alliances abroad and improve Texas' energy infrastructure.

His campaign platform calls for making the state's power grid more reliable while reducing energy costs for residents.