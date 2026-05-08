Eaglets at White Rock Lake begin learning to fly as officials urge caution

The bald eagles at White Rock Lake have been named Nick and Nora by the community, and they've become like celebrities.

"We're extremely lucky to have a nesting pair of bald eagles right here in the middle of Dallas – it's amazing," said Robert Goodman.

"We kind of have a love affair, and we're really protective of them," said Ashlee Treadway.

Three eaglets hatch this season

Nick and Nora were first spotted near the lake in 2021. The pair has successfully nested three times, but storms and nest location have made it difficult for the eaglets to survive on their own. However, things are looking promising for this latest brood, which hatched in March.

"This year is unique in that they actually have three eaglets up there… The first two hatched probably within 12 to 24 hours of each other, and then the third eaglet actually hatched three to five days later and puts it in a very different developmental stage," said Brett Johnson, Conservation Specialist with Dallas Parks and Rec.

Visitors urged to keep distance

The eaglets are approaching the two‑month mark, when they'll begin to spread their wings. The nest is located in a busy area of the park, and officials have decided to keep the area open to the public, allowing visitors to witness these critical stages up close. However, they are also asking the public to be mindful and respectful of the birds.

"The biggest thing is don't disturb them. Understand that eagles learning to fly is not a pretty process; they're going to literally fall out of the tree when that happens. I don't need people rushing over trying to rescue them," said Johnson.

Rules in place to protect eagles

Drones are prohibited in the area, and loud music is not allowed. Anyone who breaks the rules could face a hefty fine.

"If, say, an eagle was to die because of your actions, it could be north of $100,000," said Johnson.

This week, barricades have been placed near the nesting area, blocking vehicle access. Cyclists are being asked to slow down, and the nearby playground is closed.

"This is a privilege for us here, and it means a lot to me. It's a point of fascination, and it's wonderful to come out and watch them, but do respect, they are wild animals," said Treadway.