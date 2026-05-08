Barricades go up at White Rock Lake as three bald eaglets prepare for first flights Three bald eaglets at White Rock Lake are nearing the stage where they’ll begin learning to fly, drawing increased attention from the community. The eaglets belong to Nick and Nora, a well‑known bald eagle pair that has nested in the area for several years. Because the nest sits in a busy part of the park, Dallas officials have put up barricades and are asking visitors to be mindful and avoid disturbing the birds as they develop. Conservation staff say the eaglets will likely fall from the nest as they learn to fly and warn the public not to intervene.