It's a cool start to Monday morning, with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds will give way to sunshine in the afternoon.

A shortwave across the Four Corners will move east, bringing clouds and small chances of rain to North Texas on Tuesday. There is a very slim chance for some flurries across western counties or sleet pellets, but the form of precipitation will be mainly rain.

The cloud cover and breezy winds will make temperatures feel cooler on Tuesday. Nights this week will be cold, with temperatures in the 30s through Black Friday morning, with highs in the 50s.

By Thanksgiving afternoon, you'll see sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.

On Black Friday, the warm-up begins as a southerly flow returns, pushing temperatures back into the 70s on Saturday.