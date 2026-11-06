Temperatures to top out in the 60s this weekend as rain chances tick up slightly

TGIF, North Texas. Temperatures are mainly in the 50s on Friday morning. Throughout the day, expect wind gusts up to 20 mph, with temperatures remaining mainly in the 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high temperatures dip below average into the 60s.

There will be plenty of clouds in the sky both weekend days, which may make it feel cooler at times. Rain chances are 20% on Saturday, mainly later afternoon and continuing overnight, as an area of low pressure currently across the Four Corners makes its way east/southeast.

Overall, rain chances stay low over the next 10 days at 10-20%, which isn't helping the worsening drought conditions.

Next week, there is a 20% chance of a few showers on Monday; otherwise, we will stay mainly dry and warm, right back up to the mid-70s by Veterans Day.