Slim chance of rain, storms for North Texas ahead of State Fair of Texas opening weekend

North Texas has another day in the 90s on tap Thursday, with feels-like temperatures as hot as 100. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a slim 10 to 20% chance of an isolated shower or rumble, mainly south and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Temperatures stay warm this weekend for the State Fair of Texas, with highs in the 90s each day and plenty of clouds.

Rain chances will rise to 20% later Sunday, marking the start of daily rain chances that will last most of next week. An upper-level system approaches the area by Tuesday, bringing showers and chances of storms for several days, with cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

The exact timing of the front is still up in the air, and the First Alert Weather Team will fine-tune the forecast closer to next week. As of now, rainfall amounts look to be impressive –the most rain DFW has had in months from one system.

At least 1" to 3" will be possible, along with isolated amounts over 4" possible out east. There's a possible flooding threat along with this system, given how dry it has been.

The rain is much needed as the latest drought monitor now places Dallas County in an exceptional drought, the highest level possible.