The workweek ends with feel-like temperatures in the mid-100s as a heat advisory, fire danger continues for DFW

TGIF! It's hot as the workweek closes, with a heat advisory in place, as temperatures will feel like 107° at times.

The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the fire danger area wide as it is once again elevated across North Texas with wind gusts today up to 25 mph.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the heat continues. Feels-like temperatures will be as hot as 107°, and another heat advisory may be issued.

Looking ahead to next week, North Texas gets even hotter. Temperatures will reach 104° by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay cool!