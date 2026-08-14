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The workweek ends with feel-like temperatures in the mid-100s as a heat advisory, fire danger continues for DFW

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

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TGIF!  It's hot as the workweek closes, with a heat advisory in place, as temperatures will feel like 107° at times.

The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the fire danger area wide as it is once again elevated across North Texas with wind gusts today up to 25 mph.

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Looking ahead to this weekend, the heat continues. Feels-like temperatures will be as hot as 107°, and another heat advisory may be issued.

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Looking ahead to next week, North Texas gets even hotter. Temperatures will reach 104° by next Tuesday and Wednesday.  Stay cool!

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