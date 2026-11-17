It's a cold, area-wide Tuesday morning, with most areas waking up to temperatures in the 30s. Heavier coats will be needed to start the day, especially for those at the bus stop.

The western counties are waking up to cool conditions and dense fog. A dense fog advisory is in place through 9 am. Tuesday.

By the afternoon, temperatures return to seasonal averages in the mid-60s. While it may feel like winter Tuesday morning and once again Wednesday morning, North Texas is at the start of a warming trend.

Highs return to the mid-70s on Friday and continue into the first half of the weekend. However, two fronts are on the way: one Saturday into Sunday and another Monday into Tuesday.

The second cold front cools North Texas even more and offers a slightly better chance of rain at 20-30%. Until then, the weather pattern stays mainly quiet.