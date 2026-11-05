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Breezy and sunny conditions expected as slim chance of rain possible for North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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North Texas is off to a cool start to your Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You'll need a light jacket to start the morning.

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Throughout the day, expect sunshine to be followed by late afternoon clouds as a cold front approaches North Texas. It will be a mainly dry front for most locations, with just a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two as the front moves through. Southerly winds will help raise temperatures close to the 80° mark Thursday afternoon.

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Expect breezy winds gusting around 20 mph ahead of the front Thursday and behind the front Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be cooler, with highs in the 60s and plenty of clouds. There will be cooler nights as well, with temperatures staying in the 40s for most locations.

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By next week, a new warming trend will start, with highs reaching the mid-70s by Wednesday.

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