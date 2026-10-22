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Temperatures to stay in 80s through weekend as clouds increase across North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s when you step outside to start your day. The forecast is almost identical to Wednesday, with sunshine and highs in the 80s in store for Thursday afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert is once again in effect for Thursday afternoon due to high levels of ozone air pollution at the surface. 

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Looking ahead to this weekend and into next week, clouds build, and highs stay into the 80s. By Tuesday, the chance of rain starts to increase, and they hang through Halloween. 

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As of Thursday morning, the chance of rain looks best on Halloween, but since it's still just under 10 days away, the forecast will likely change.

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Highs look to be a touch cooler, falling into the 70s by mid next week.

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