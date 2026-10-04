What Dallas Cowboys can build on after 34-30 win over Houston Texans

After losing a heartbreaker in Rio, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back against the Houston Texans on the road, winning 34-30 on Sunday.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a career high 17 receptions for 189 yards and the go-ahead TD in the 4th quarter with 40 seconds left in the game.

Briana Aldridge speaks one-on-one with DLLS' Clarence Hill at NRG Stadium to discuss what the Cowboys defense can build on, how the offense came alive in the second half and what the upcoming schedule will look like for Dallas.