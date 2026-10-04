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What Dallas Cowboys can build on after 34-30 win over Houston Texans

By
Briana Aldridge
Briana Aldridge
Briana Aldridge joined the CBS News Texas team in July of 2024. The California native has spent time in West Virginia, Louisiana, Colorado and Buffalo before finding Dallas.
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Briana Aldridge,
Johnny Resendiz
Johnny Resendiz
Johnny Resendiz joined CBS News Texas in February 2025. Born in Dallas and raised in Mesquite, he is thrilled to be working in his hometown.
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Johnny Resendiz

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After losing a heartbreaker in Rio, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back against the Houston Texans on the road, winning 34-30 on Sunday.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a career high 17 receptions for 189 yards and the go-ahead TD in the 4th quarter with 40 seconds left in the game.

Briana Aldridge speaks one-on-one with DLLS' Clarence Hill at NRG Stadium to discuss what the Cowboys defense can build on, how the offense came alive in the second half and what the upcoming schedule will look like for Dallas.

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