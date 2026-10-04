CeeDee Lamb's late TD lifts Cowboys over Texans 34-30

CeeDee Lamb had a career-high 17 catches for 189 yards and his 12-yard TD reception with 40 seconds left lifted the Dallas Cowboys to a 34-30 win over Houston on Sunday to keep the Texans winless.

Javonte Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns — all in the second half — to help the Cowboys to the victory.

Dallas (2-2) trailed by 4 after a 6-yard touchdown run by Woody Marks with about 2 ½ minutes to play. The Texans were facing third-and-14 when a hook-and-ladder play with a 2-yard catch by Dalton Schultz and a 19-yard run by David Montgomery set up that score.

Dak Prescott then orchestrated an 11-play, 74-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion and capped it with the throw to Lamb to give the Cowboys the victory.

The Texans (0-4) had a last chance after that, but C.J. Stroud's desperation pass fell incomplete.

Prescott threw for 335 yards and Stroud had 347 yards passing.

Nico Collins had seven receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns in his return after missing two games with a hamstring injury. But his big day wasn't enough to get the Texans in the win column.

The Cowboys took their first lead on the third score by Williams, a 2-yard run that made it 27-23 with about 11 minutes to go.

Dallas cut the lead to 16-13 on an 8-yard run by Williams on the opening drive of the third quarter. A 30-yard reception by Lamb set up the score.

The Texans had great field position on their next drive thanks to a 53-yard kickoff return by Jaylin Noel. The second score by Collins made it 23-13 with about 11 minutes left in the third.

George Pickens grabbed a 53-yard reception over Kamari Lassiter to get the Cowboys to the 11-yard line after that. Lassiter was flagged for pass interference on Pickers on third down to give Dallas a first down at the 1.

Jadeveon Clowney stuffed Williams for a loss of 3 on first down and the Cowboys couldn't move the ball after that to bring up fourth down. Dallas went for it and a holding penalty by Lassiter gave the Cowboys another first down at the 1.

Williams plunged in for the touchdown on the next play to cut the lead to 23-20 with seven minutes left in the third.

Collins had a 45-yard catch-and-run on Houston's first play and made it 7-0 when he capped the drive with a 7-yard TD reception.

Houston led by 4 when Will Anderson blocked Brandon Aubrey's 62-yard field-goal attempt about 4 ½ minutes before halftime.

Kaʻimi Fairbairn's 39-yard field goal on Houston's next drive extended the lead to 13-6.

Aubrey's 65-yard attempt with about 30 seconds left in the second quarter sailed wide left.

A 54-yard field goal by Fairbairn made it 16-6 at halftime.

Houston: CB Jaylin Smith left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. … DT Jaden Crumedy injured his shoulder in the third quarter.

The Texans, who are in their 25th season, had an anniversary celebration at halftime. Texans greats including Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, Arian Foster, DeAndre Hopkins, Brian Cushing and Billy Miller along with former coach Gary Kubiak were honored in the ceremony. J.J. Watt did not attend but recorded a message that was played on the video boards.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. played extensively his debut with the Cowboys after being traded from the Steelers on Wednesday. It was his first action of the season after he was inactive for the first three games while upset about his contract situation and dealing with a back issue.

Cowboys: Host Tampa Bay Thursday night.

Texans: Visit Tennessee next Sunday.