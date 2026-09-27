Baltimore Ravens edge Dallas Cowboys 34-31 on last-second field goal in Brazil

Lamar Jackson completed a 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers and alertly called a timeout with 1 second left, setting up Tyler Loop's 56-yard field goal to cap a stunning 7-second drive that gave the Baltimore Ravens a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Brazil.

The Ravens (2-1) and Cowboys (1-2) put on an entertaining show in front of an announced crowd of 72,792 during the NFL's third game in Brazil and first in the city of Rio de Janeiro, engaging in a back-and-forth contest that featured plenty of big plays.

For a moment, it looked as though it would be the Cowboys who would win the game in regulation.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was called for pass interference with 23 seconds left when his arms locked with CeeDee Lamb, giving the Cowboys the ball at the Ravens 2. After an incomplete pass, the Cowboys were called for a false start, which backed them up to the 7. Dallas settled for Brandon Aubrey's 23-yard field goal.

And that set up the Ravens' improbable finish that was capped by Loop's kick sailing through the uprights and the jubilant Ravens swarming their kicker during a wild celebration at the Maracana.

Ravens: Host the Titans next Sunday.

Cowboys: At the Texans next Sunday.