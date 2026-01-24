Westbound I-20 closed at I-45 after crash involving semis, Dallas fire truck

Westbound Interstate 20 is closed at I-45 following an accident involving a Dallas fire truck, a power company truck and another vehicle, Dallas Fire-Rescue said Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., Dallas firefighters were called to westbound I-20 for a major accident over I-45 involving two to three semi-trucks, DFR said. About an hour later, while crews with DFR were still on the scene, the fire engine was hit by another vehicle.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the crash was due to icy conditions, and TxDot is enroute to treat the roadway.

DFR said no injuries have been reported from either accident.

A timeline for the highway to reopen was not available.