Waxahachie man sentenced to life in prison for beating his infant daughter to death

WAXAHACHIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Waxahachie man has been sentenced to life in prison for beating his infant daughter to death nearly two years ago, Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery announced.

On Dec. 28, 2021, 38-year-old Jose Sierra pulled up to the Ellis County Jail and flagged down two maintanence workers, stating his baby was unresponsive.

A worker then called 911 and an ambulance arrived within one minute; however, despite paramedics' attempts to save the child, 7-month-old Valeria Sierra was shortly pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Suspicions immediately grew toward Valeria's father as she had "several bruises on her body and multiple broken bones in various stages of healing," according to Montgomery.

After an autopsy was performed, it was discovered Valeria had two broken clavicles, a fracture to her left femur, fractures to her left proximal tibia, and a refracture to a healing break of her left distal fibula. She also had multiple bruises and hemorrhages to her head, face, neck, chin, shoulder, torso, right hand, and left leg.

According to forensic pathologist Dr. Chester Gwin, Valeria "could no longer fight and heal" from her injuries.

In his statements to police, Sierra blamed Valeria's mother, her pediatrician, her nieces and nephews, and even herself for her injuries. Montgomery said he also gave explanations for her injuries but that they did not match the evidence.

Additionally, police found during their investigation that Valeria's injuries began shortly after her mother returned to work, leaving her with her father during the workday.

"The injuries this baby endured during her short life were despicable," stated Montgomery. "The person who should have protected Valeria was, in fact, the perpetrator. Once again, an Ellis County jury showed that if you commit a crime and intentionally or knowingly hurt a child, there will be severe consequences. I am proud of the work by my office and the Waxahachie Police Department in bringing justice for Valeria."