Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivers the 2025 State of the State address

AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his 2025 State of the State address on Sunday, Feb. 2. Abbott is expected to discuss his main priorities for the 89th session of the Texas Legislature, which is underway until June 2.

One of Abbott's biggest priorities is funding his school choice program, which would provide public tax dollars to most families to send their children to private schools.

The issue has been important to most state Republicans for the past few Legislatures, but it has not passed the House of Representatives. Until now, Republicans from rural areas have joined with Democrats in opposition. They argue that vouchers will mainly benefit wealthier families in bigger cities that have more access to private schools while cutting funds available to public schools.

In the 2024 election cycle, Abbott led successful primary challenges against many of the GOP legislators who have opposed his school choice plan in the past. Abbott has said he believes there are now enough Republican votes to pass his plan, but it has not yet faced a vote.

Budget proposals from both the House and Senate include money for the voucher plan. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the Senate will pass its version in the coming days.

Abbott is also expected to discuss property tax relief and border security.

"This 89th Legislative Session brings new opportunities for the Texas Legislature and statewide leaders to strengthen our national and global position as the beacon of economic opportunity, prosperity, and individual liberty. From becoming the eighth-largest economy in the world to safeguarding the freedoms that make Texas great, we are working tirelessly to accomplish what seems impossible. Working together, we will continue to build a stronger Texas for generations," Abbott said in a statement.

How to watch the State of the State address

What : Gov. Greg Abbott delivers the 2025 State of the State address

Gov. Greg Abbott delivers the 2025 State of the State address Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Sunday, Feb. 2 Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Online stream: Live on the CBS News Texas YouTube channel in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change