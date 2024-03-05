Watch CBS News
Watch live: Gov. Abbott gives update on Texas Panhandle wildfires

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in the Panhandle town of Canadian to receive a briefing on the latest conditions of the wildfires impacting the region. He's expected to speak sometime after 11:30 a.m.

Canadian is among the communities that have sustained damage from the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which has torched well over 1 million acres and is 37% contained.

In total, the wildfires have burned more than 1.3 million acres in the past week, nearly the same amount of land burned in wildfires over the last four years.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 11:27 AM CST

