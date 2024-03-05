Watch live: Gov. Abbott gives update on Texas Panhandle wildfires

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in the Panhandle town of Canadian to receive a briefing on the latest conditions of the wildfires impacting the region. He's expected to speak sometime after 11:30 a.m.

Canadian is among the communities that have sustained damage from the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which has torched well over 1 million acres and is 37% contained.

In total, the wildfires have burned more than 1.3 million acres in the past week, nearly the same amount of land burned in wildfires over the last four years.

