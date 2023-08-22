Watch CBS News
Watch live: Dallas Cowboys hold open practice as they get ready for the NFL season

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Dallas Cowboys are holding an open practice as they get ready for the upcoming NFL season, and you can watch. 

CBS News Sports's own Bill Jones and former Cowboy Isaiah Stanbeck are on the call and will offer insight and analysis.

Stream it live here or watch it on Pluto TV or CBS News streaming apps.

August 22, 2023

