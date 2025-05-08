Watch live: Bishop of Dallas Edward Burns speaks after Pope Leo XIV named

Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon following the announcement of Pope Leo XIV earlier in the day.

White smoke poured out of the chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel just after 11 a.m., signaling that the cardinals in the conclave had voted for the new pope. At 12:23 p.m., Cardinal Robert Prevost appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City as Pope Leo XIV.

The late Pope Francis appointed Bishop Burns to lead the Dallas Diocese in 2016. When Francis died last month, Burns praised him for his humility and as a "universal shepherd" who showed "boundless care for every soul."

How to watch Bishop Burns' news conference:

What: Dallas Bishop Edward Burns speaks following the selection of Pope Leo XIV

Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, and on the CBS News Texas YouTube channel.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change