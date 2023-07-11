WATCH: Fort Worth police hold press conference to discuss July 5 officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – On July 11 at 3:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department will be holding a press conference in reference to an officer-involved shooting.

A Fort Worth police officer and an arson investigator were on their way to a call on July 5 when they saw two armed men in an altercation in the Diamond Hill neighborhood, near the Stockyards.

They intervened and shot at both of the suspects.

It is unclear if the men shot at the officers or not. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

