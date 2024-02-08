Warm, breezy Thursday ahead of showers this weekend

NORTH TEXAS - We're looking ahead to rain for part of your weekend.

As we move through this Thursday, we'll see partly sunny skies as a weak cold front pushes into North Texas from the west. There is a slight chance of a shower, mainly southeast of the Metroplex.

The rain chance is between 10 and 20%, so much of our area will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. We're expecting breezy winds from the southwest, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Friday, another cold front will push into the area and stall, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Your entire weekend will not be a washout. However, have your rain gear handy.

With the stationary front hanging around North Texas on Saturday, we'll have periods of rain in our area. Some heavy rain is possible. We can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two either. Rain chances are around 50%.

Rain is also in your forecast on Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy. An isolated storm is possible. The chance for rain is at 70%.

If you have outdoor plans to watch the Super Bowl here in North Texas, have a backup plan. There will be a chance of showers around game start. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, damp, cool and breezy.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Sunday.

By Monday, the sun returns with highs in the mid 50s.