Want to smell like Tarleton State? Thanks to 2 alums, now you can

STEPHENVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Is there a smell that takes you back in time? Or makes you think of a special place?

Well, two Tarleton State alums have done just that.

Fisher Rinderknecht and Brady Witcher, co-founders of Portal Parfums, have created two fragrances that they say embody the homecoming bonfire and the spring flowers.

The fragrances were cultivated to "capture a certain essence and nostalgia of Tarleton."

Rinderknecht said the scents, 1899 and Bloom, are gender neutral but that 1899 leans a little more masculine and Bloom leans a little more feminine.

"The main challenge in developing the scents was what notes made sense, figuring out what would best represent Tarleton's rich history, and then how to combine them in ways that were both complex and accessible," said Rinderknecht, a 2017 graduate of the College of Business.

Bloom is described as an interpretation of the university's growth from grassy field to beautiful campus with its powdery floral top note that hints of the Tarleton Iris. Sweet grass and petrichor evoke an earthy smell after rain, while iris root and creamy sandalwood round out the fragrance.

1899 is described as rustic, earthy and woody. It pays tribute to the homecoming bonfire with notes of smoke and citrus, the hint of leather that gives a nod to rodeo and western heritage, and a grounding experience of oak wood.

"Tarleton has not only blossomed but has been forging strong traditions since 1899," said Lindsay Hope, Tarleton manager of Licensing and Trademarks. "With the Tarleton Iris, beauty and growth of the campus, champion rodeo teams and location in the Cowboy Capital of the World, it all felt very fitting."