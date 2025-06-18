Volleyball league in Farmers Branch builds community for LGBTQ+ players and allies

At a gym in Farmers Branch, the knee pads are on and the courts are set.

Players like Raquel Nottingham and Russ Hankey are warming up for a friendly match of volleyball.

"I like to come to the wall first and get warmed up against the wall," Nottingham said. "It's an amazing feeling — it's a mix of emotion, support, being who you are."

For Hankey, an LGBTQ+ ally, it's all about the adrenaline. "Of being on the court with five or six of your best friends," he said.

Inclusive volleyball league in Texas

But this volleyball league is a little different than most. It's DIVA — the Dallas Independent Volleyball Association. Founded in 1989, the group was created as a safe space for gay men to play volleyball without fear, intimidation or judgment. Over 36 years, it has grown into the second-largest LGBTQ+ volleyball organization in the country, offering everything from intermediate play to competitive divisions.

"They weren't comfortable playing in other gyms with other men because they weren't open, they weren't able to be their authentic selves," said DIVA President Richard Flores. "So they created a place where they could do that in safety, and it became an entirely exclusive LGBTQ+ organization."

DIVA — the Dallas Independent Volleyball Association CBS News Texas

LGBTQ+ sports community grows strong

With more than 500 members across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, DIVA is an inclusive space not only for LGBTQ+ volleyball enthusiasts but also for allies.

"Through that, we build a large level of tolerance, a large level of community, and a large level of competition," Flores said.

Hankey, who moved to North Texas from Michigan a few years ago, said he didn't know anyone when he arrived — but now he has a family through DIVA.

"We're part of the same world that they're a part of," he said. "They need to know that we're here for them as well."

Volleyball league supports local causes

The association also hosts fundraising events to provide scholarships for local boys and donates to the Resource Center's food pantry. For Nottingham, also an ally, DIVA helped her grieve the loss of her father.

"It's the involvement, the people that we get to know, the support that we have," she said. "Sometimes we go through losses in life, and we have this entire community to support you."

Safe spaces matter in sports

DIVA board member Joshua Pool said that kind of support is especially important in today's political climate.

"We come here because the people are amazing," Pool said. "You want to be a part of something that helps you feel like yourself and not be judged by who you are. It's more than just volleyball — it's a community."

"It's important that we provide a space for LGBTQ+ members to show up and just be themselves," he added. "To be allowed to leave all that at the door and just come in and be who you want to be."

Everyone is welcome to play

Coming as you are — no matter how you identify — just ready to set and spike the opponent across from you.

"You don't have to hide, don't have to be closeted, and you don't have to be afraid," Flores said. "We want anybody and everybody who wants to join us in solidarity in this community."

DIVA meets every Wednesday and Friday night. To learn more, visit divadallas.org.