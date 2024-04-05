Visitors begin to occupy north Texas for solar eclipse

North Texas traffic increases as visitors make their way to their eclipse viewing destinations

DALLAS — Grayson Brieno is in north Texas with six family members to see his first eclipse. The eight-year-old and his family flew into Dallas Love Field from Phoenix.

"This is going to be fun," Brieno said. "The sun is going black and then turning back on."

The group said they are expecting two additions to the group on Saturday. That's when travel is expected to heighten as visitors enter north Texas for the solar eclipse.

Grayson's family was able to get in and get their rental vehicles. But companies have already signaled bookings are solid.

Hertz indicated a 3,000 percent increase in cities where the eclipse is visible. As the rental shuttles roll, overbookings could occur, leaving the possibility of frustrated travelers or available vehicles if no one checks in for reservations.

"We kinda were watching it for a while," JoAnne Czarnecki said. "We were waiting for the pricing to get better. But no, we didn't have a problem getting one."

There are estimates that four hundred thousand visitors will come through north Texas to get their view of the solar event. Hotels, especially in downtown Dallas, are predicted to have an occupancy of 90 percent.

Danielle Brieno, Grayson's mother, said they had their room planned out a year ago. Then, they cancelled.

"It was only $71 for our stay. Now, they are going up," she said. "Had to get a new one. And it went up to, I think, $300 a night."

Mike Tolliver had a slightly different experience. His prices aren't breaking the bank.

"I think everything was about normal," Tolliver said. "The hotel rooms are a little higher, but we are staying in Longview."

Patrick and Erin Cleveland moved to Florida from the DFW area. The couple flew in to meet family and friends for the solar event. They also want their two-year-old son Jack to have the experience.

"We wanted him to come see his first eclipse with us," Patrick Cleveland said.

The trip, they said, had been good so far. Now they are waiting for the big sight in the sky.

Erin Cleveland cannot wait to spend that time with her son.

"It was incredible the first time we saw one," she said. "I'm sure he'll love it too."

Officials expect 30 percent more traffic on the roadway and an estimated one million people traveling through Texas to see the eclipse.