Visiting the Crossroads of Texas Go Texan Festival? Look for the CBS Texas logo for exclusive offers and products

If you're planning a visit to the Crossroads of Texas Go Texan Festival in Waxahachie, you can just look for the CBS Texas logo among vendors for exclusive offers and products.

The festival takes place in Downtown Waxahachie on Saturday, October 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As you check out the vendors at the festival, look for the CBS Logo and ask those vendors about exclusive offers or products for CBS Texas viewers. You can also see the list of vendors below. 

Business NameFeatured Product/Special
The Peppered PsalmMini Build Your Own Jam Boxes
Suck it Jerky and Pickles10% off your entire purchase
TDS WoodshopRustic Texas Theme Cooler - 70 or 48-quart beverage or food cooler for parties, events and get-togethers
Texas Boujee Q'sBuy 3 get one free 'Boujee' stix. Beef sticks without the grease
Honey's Scented Company LLCWickless Candle & Wax Warmer Bundle Gift Box
Tattoo My ShoesCustom-painted shoes
Lone Star RootsSpend $100 get a free Lone Star Roots selected tee while supplies last
Courtney Ray's Peanut Brittle$1 off Hatch Chile Pecan Brittle
Gelu Italian IceThe Willy Wonka special - watermelon, blue raspberry, and sour apple topped with airhead for $8
Paige's YarniverseLarge Crochet Octopus
Sunshine Sunbeams GlassGarden Bells $39 each or 3 for $99
BFF Candy & MoreFreeze-Dried Banana Bombs, Crunchmores, Happy Zingz for $8 ea or free with purchase of 3 other products
MonkeyRose CrochetPlush monkey wearing a cowboy hat 
Niles City KnivesOn-site knife sharpening for $5 a blade
Lucy's Uniques10% off to first responders/military, teachers; Buy 2 get 3rd half off
Lollipop's Little Red WagonNew Keto Walking Taco $15
Fire House Mac It UpLoaded Mac and Cheese
Buddy's BonzBuffalo Biscuitz at 50% off - 2 pieces for $10
Rolen HoneyFree honey dippers with purchase
Texas Pecan CakesButter Toffee Pecan Cake
Laly's CandlesCowboy Candle for $19 + free matching air freshener
PT Originals, LLCPT Deadly's Original Seasonings Gift Box $40
Mrs. J's Heav'nly DelightsSnickerdoodle Pecan Toffee $10 or 3/$25
Baked by SophiaPumpkin spice oatmeal cream pie & special-priced Halloween cookie boxes
The Oily Bar SoaperyBuy 3 get 4th half off Foaming Sugar Scrub
Rugged History Beard Co.20% off beard oils - Calico Jack's Revenge, Cibola, Gambler's Reserve, Mahogany, Oakmoss and Amber
Log Cabin Trees10% off featured wire tree sculpture
No Acres Creations LLC3 bars of any soap for $18
CVA ProductsMention 'CBS' at checkout for 10% off purchase
Artistic ExpressionsSet of 4 'Support Texas Kids' Ceramic Coasters
WCR Metal ArtState of Texas Clock
Martin StudiosTexas Mugs
Savorie Carts CharcuterieCBS Special Mini Charcuterie Plate $13
Eliza M. Garza – AuthorPurchase book & receive free raspa-themed bookmark and coloring page
Table GraphixGreen epoxy hardwood charcuterie board
Texas Melts & MoreLone Star Bundle Box $25 (value $35)
Triple L Glamour Goat Company10% off Triple L Facial Cream
Texas Pike Pickles3 jars of 32oz Dill Pickles for $35
Honeyed Hands Tallow Co.15% off New Heritage Blend Tallow Salve for Eczema
Lile Art Gallery$20 off Sterling Silver Cadilite Jewelry
Ivory Door DesignsHand carved wood Texas bowl soy candle
Thoughtful Snacks LLC15% off 7-bag combo of Good Find Pork Rinds & Coco Chops
Smells Like Home12.25 oz woodwick coconut soy wax candle for $15
Dusty Road Farm2 Genuine Leather Car Fresheners for $20
Leo's BarkChicken & Sweet Potato Twists $10
Chris Roth Nature PhotographyPurchase Awards Book get free box of note cards ($15.95 value)
LC Cake PopsEspresso cake pop $1 off for CBS mention
CSumm CraftsEpoxy resin Wine Caddy with shot glass holder and coasters
DonutNV MidlothianBucket of 36 hot fresh mini donuts for $30 ($5 off)
3 Nail IronwareForged Skillet Lid ½ off with any skillet purchase
Bindu Bites Buy 3 or more Bottles of Award-Winning Nepali Sauces and you'll get 20% off of your purchase! 
Inspector's Choice BBQEnjoy a multipack discount, plus receive an carrying box for easy transport if you buy 3 or more.  

