Visiting the Crossroads of Texas Go Texan Festival? Look for the CBS Texas logo for exclusive offers and products
If you're planning a visit to the Crossroads of Texas Go Texan Festival in Waxahachie, you can just look for the CBS Texas logo among vendors for exclusive offers and products.
The festival takes place in Downtown Waxahachie on Saturday, October 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As you check out the vendors at the festival, look for the CBS Logo and ask those vendors about exclusive offers or products for CBS Texas viewers. You can also see the list of vendors below.
|Business Name
|Featured Product/Special
|The Peppered Psalm
|Mini Build Your Own Jam Boxes
|Suck it Jerky and Pickles
|10% off your entire purchase
|TDS Woodshop
|Rustic Texas Theme Cooler - 70 or 48-quart beverage or food cooler for parties, events and get-togethers
|Texas Boujee Q's
|Buy 3 get one free 'Boujee' stix. Beef sticks without the grease
|Honey's Scented Company LLC
|Wickless Candle & Wax Warmer Bundle Gift Box
|Tattoo My Shoes
|Custom-painted shoes
|Lone Star Roots
|Spend $100 get a free Lone Star Roots selected tee while supplies last
|Courtney Ray's Peanut Brittle
|$1 off Hatch Chile Pecan Brittle
|Gelu Italian Ice
|The Willy Wonka special - watermelon, blue raspberry, and sour apple topped with airhead for $8
|Paige's Yarniverse
|Large Crochet Octopus
|Sunshine Sunbeams Glass
|Garden Bells $39 each or 3 for $99
|BFF Candy & More
|Freeze-Dried Banana Bombs, Crunchmores, Happy Zingz for $8 ea or free with purchase of 3 other products
|MonkeyRose Crochet
|Plush monkey wearing a cowboy hat
|Niles City Knives
|On-site knife sharpening for $5 a blade
|Lucy's Uniques
|10% off to first responders/military, teachers; Buy 2 get 3rd half off
|Lollipop's Little Red Wagon
|New Keto Walking Taco $15
|Fire House Mac It Up
|Loaded Mac and Cheese
|Buddy's Bonz
|Buffalo Biscuitz at 50% off - 2 pieces for $10
|Rolen Honey
|Free honey dippers with purchase
|Texas Pecan Cakes
|Butter Toffee Pecan Cake
|Laly's Candles
|Cowboy Candle for $19 + free matching air freshener
|PT Originals, LLC
|PT Deadly's Original Seasonings Gift Box $40
|Mrs. J's Heav'nly Delights
|Snickerdoodle Pecan Toffee $10 or 3/$25
|Baked by Sophia
|Pumpkin spice oatmeal cream pie & special-priced Halloween cookie boxes
|The Oily Bar Soapery
|Buy 3 get 4th half off Foaming Sugar Scrub
|Rugged History Beard Co.
|20% off beard oils - Calico Jack's Revenge, Cibola, Gambler's Reserve, Mahogany, Oakmoss and Amber
|Log Cabin Trees
|10% off featured wire tree sculpture
|No Acres Creations LLC
|3 bars of any soap for $18
|CVA Products
|Mention 'CBS' at checkout for 10% off purchase
|Artistic Expressions
|Set of 4 'Support Texas Kids' Ceramic Coasters
|WCR Metal Art
|State of Texas Clock
|Martin Studios
|Texas Mugs
|Savorie Carts Charcuterie
|CBS Special Mini Charcuterie Plate $13
|Eliza M. Garza – Author
|Purchase book & receive free raspa-themed bookmark and coloring page
|Table Graphix
|Green epoxy hardwood charcuterie board
|Texas Melts & More
|Lone Star Bundle Box $25 (value $35)
|Triple L Glamour Goat Company
|10% off Triple L Facial Cream
|Texas Pike Pickles
|3 jars of 32oz Dill Pickles for $35
|Honeyed Hands Tallow Co.
|15% off New Heritage Blend Tallow Salve for Eczema
|Lile Art Gallery
|$20 off Sterling Silver Cadilite Jewelry
|Ivory Door Designs
|Hand carved wood Texas bowl soy candle
|Thoughtful Snacks LLC
|15% off 7-bag combo of Good Find Pork Rinds & Coco Chops
|Smells Like Home
|12.25 oz woodwick coconut soy wax candle for $15
|Dusty Road Farm
|2 Genuine Leather Car Fresheners for $20
|Leo's Bark
|Chicken & Sweet Potato Twists $10
|Chris Roth Nature Photography
|Purchase Awards Book get free box of note cards ($15.95 value)
|LC Cake Pops
|Espresso cake pop $1 off for CBS mention
|CSumm Crafts
|Epoxy resin Wine Caddy with shot glass holder and coasters
|DonutNV Midlothian
|Bucket of 36 hot fresh mini donuts for $30 ($5 off)
|3 Nail Ironware
|Forged Skillet Lid ½ off with any skillet purchase
|Bindu Bites
|Buy 3 or more Bottles of Award-Winning Nepali Sauces and you'll get 20% off of your purchase!
|Inspector's Choice BBQ
|Enjoy a multipack discount, plus receive an carrying box for easy transport if you buy 3 or more.