Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin unveils bipartisan transition team as Dan Patrick seeks Senate rule changes

Democratic Lt. Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin appeared with her bipartisan transition leadership team at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday.

Members include two former Republican state senators, Tommy Williams from the Houston suburbs and Kel Seliger from Amarillo.

"I am so honored to be the first woman Lt. Governor-elect of the State of Texas," Goodwin said.

Outgoing Democratic state Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who serves as the transition team's chairman, praised Goodwin for trying to bring Texans together.

Vikki Goodwin CBS News Texas

"She is a leader who cares deeply about Texas and knows that to get results for the people, lawmakers must work together to find common ground. Texans expect and deserve nothing less," Turner said.

When Goodwin takes office on Jan. 19, the Democrat will become President of the Texas Senate, and she will have to work with a Republican majority that will remain in place. Current Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told conservative radio talk show host Mark Davis this week that Senate Republicans should change the rules.

"Vikki Goodwin won, but she doesn't have the majority of votes on the floor," Patrick said. "So, I believe, and I support the Republicans standing up for their voters."

No word yet on what rules Senate Republicans will try to change.

CBS News Texas reached out to various Republican state senators seeking comment, but they were either unavailable or didn't respond. The Texas Lt. Governor is one of the most powerful legislators in the country -- writing the budget, picking committee chairs, and deciding which bills can go to the Senate floor for a vote.

Asked at her news conference about her new responsibilities, Goodwin indicated that she will have a different leadership style from Patrick's.

"It's not going to be one person's agenda," Goodwin said. "It's going to be formed by all of the senators."

Goodwin said boosting public education funding and healthcare coverage are her top priorities. While Patrick tried to ban THC products last year, Goodwin said that won't happen on her watch. "I think that we need regulation of THC. I'm not interested in a full ban on THC."

Also Tuesday, the presumptive next Speaker of the Texas House, Democratic state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, announced her transition leadership team. They include three former Republican Speakers: Joe Straus, Dennis Bonnen, and Dade Phelan.

Members of the Texas House will vote for a new Speaker on the first day of the legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 12. If Thompson is formally elected, it will be the first time a woman and an African American are Speaker. In addition, it will be the first time the top elected leaders at the Texas Capitol are all women: Thompson, Goodwin, and Gov. Gina Hinojosa.

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