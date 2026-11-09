Democratic Lt. Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin discusses agenda as lawmakers file bills for next Texas legislative session

Lt. Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin said the blue wave election in Texas that swept her into statewide office leaves her feeling optimistic about what's to come at the Texas Capitol.

"I am hopeful for some significant change," she said.

That significant change, she said, means boosting spending on K-12 public schools.

"We are seeing so many of our neighborhood schools close down and really struggling to keep the quality teachers that we need in the classrooms, and to keep the classroom sizes small enough so that kids can get the attention they need," said Goodwin.

Goodwin hopes to boost public school funding, redirect ESA money

Last year, the Republican majority gave school districts an additional $8.5 billion. Democrats, including Goodwin, said it wasn't enough.

On Monday, state lawmakers filed more than 1,200 bills that include education funding and repealing the state's Education Savings Account program that went into effect this fall. It provides $1 billion in taxpayer money so students can attend private schools.

Goodwin campaigned to eliminate the school choice program and reiterated that goal during an interview with CBS News Texas.

"I really want to take the billion dollars that we have going into that ESA program and bring it back into our public schools," she said.

When it comes to healthcare, Goodwin also wants to expand Medicaid in Texas, which Republicans have blocked for years.

"That was one of my pledges during my campaign: to provide a healthcare system that works for everybody, and that includes expanding Medicaid," said Goodwin. "That would allow us to bring federal dollars back to the state to help people in Texas."

Goodwin pledges bipartisan approach in Republican-controlled Senate

Republicans maintain their majority in the Texas Senate, and as the new President of the Senate, Goodwin said she will reach across the aisle.

"I think we can find consensus on these issues," said Goodwin. "Texans spoke up, whether they are Republican or Democrat, they said that we're ready for a change in direction. So, I want to make sure that I have conversations with each and every Senator to understand what their district needs."

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who will leave office in January, told conservative radio talk show host Mark Davis that the Republicans in the State Senate should change the rules to protect their conservative majority.

In an interview with CBS News Texas last Friday, conservative State Sen. Bob Hall, whose district includes parts of Dallas County and east Texas, said he had no intention of blocking bills just to be partisan.

When asked if Senate Republicans will act like a wall against Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and Texas House Democrats, Hall said, "I don't know whether it would be a wall or not. I think we will do what we think is right for the people of Texas. I know of no plan or intention to fight bills based on party. I never have."

Lawmakers want to shut down the Texas Lottery, raise minimum wage, repeal tax incentives for data centers

Hall said his priorities include shutting down the Texas Lottery, something he tried to do last year, and approving a bill to require blood banks and hospitals to provide transfusions for patients that need one.

On Tuesday, Goodwin will hold a news conference at the Texas Capitol to introduce her bipartisan transition leadership team.

Among some of the other bills filed in the Texas legislature Monday, are raising the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour, repealing state sales tax incentives for data center projects and repealing laws requiring agreements between sheriff's departments in Texas and ICE.

Patrick also announced he has formed a new consulting company, Patrick Strategies, that he will lead after he leaves office. Former Secretary of State and longtime Republican State Senator from North Texas, Jane Nelson, also announced Monday that she has started a new company, Nelson Global Strategies.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming