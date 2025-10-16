Vietnam vet injured in Lewisville hit-and-run still bedridden 3 years later

For the past three years, 76-year-old M.T. Daniels has needed around-the-clock care.

"We have continued to see the effects of the two traumatic brain injuries that he's had," his daughter, Kiki Purvis, said. "He's still completely bed-bound."

Purvis says it's been a painful adjustment, especially for a Vietnam veteran who always valued his independence.

All of this, the result of being involved in a hit and run three years ago while he was out walking in Lewisville.

"When he went to the hospital... when we walked in, he didn't realize... he never knew what happened," she said. "He never saw the car coming. To this day, he doesn't know."

It was on Lake Park Road where Daniels was hit by two cars, and one of the drivers never stopped. Police released a picture of the sedan, trying to identify the driver who didn't stop. The second driver, in a blue car, stayed on scene and got a ticket.

"In the beginning, I was very sad, but now I'm angry," Purvis said.

Purvis says that according to this police report, her father's case was marked suspended just three months after the crash.

Lewisville police say the investigation is still ongoing and they're looking for leads.

"As of October 12th of this year, it made three years, and we have not had an update," Purvis said.

Purvis says she knows someone knows something about what happened, and is hoping they come forward.

"My dad's golden years were stolen from him," she said. "At the end of the day, we just want justice."