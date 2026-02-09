Videos show chaos outside north Fort Worth Urban Air after fake teen event spreads online

A chaotic scene unfolded outside a popular trampoline park in north Fort Worth over the weekend after a fake social media post led to a large gathering of teens and reports of shots fired nearby.

Fort Worth police responded Saturday night to Urban Air on Harmon Road after multiple calls about a disturbance and possible gunfire. By the time officers arrived, police said they did not observe any active fighting or hear gunshots.

Videos shared online show the moments after the situation escalated, with groups of teens running and dispersing outside the building. In some of the clips, loud popping sounds that resemble gunshots can be heard.

Urban Air says the crowd grew after a false social media post promoting a "teen night" at that location began circulating online.

The company says the event was not organized by Urban Air.

According to an internal memo from staff to employees, they had become aware that a group intended to cause problems on Saturday and brought in two armed security guards. As more teens arrived, the park reached capacity and began restricting entry.

Parents say that's when the situation became overwhelming, with groups of teens pushing and rushing near the front entrance.

One mother whose teen was inside the park described the moment she realized something was wrong.

"He was like, everyone is fighting, people are screaming, trying to come through the door. I am like, everything ok? He said a lot of fights are happening, and then he said there are shots fired... or someone shot a gun... and again, he sent this in our group message, so I am like, freaking out. Are you ok? What the heck? What's going on?"

Urban Air says it is reviewing what happened and considering additional safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.