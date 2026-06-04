Video shows handcuffed suspect steal Dallas police car during arrest, leap from moving squad car trying to escape

A 37-year-old suspect is still hospitalized and facing multiple charges after taking control of a Dallas police car Saturday evening before jumping and bailing onto the RL Thornton Freeway.

Dallas police said two officers made a traffic stop for a registration violation in the 2300 block of South Marsalis Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The stop led to the arrest of Stacey Huffman, 37, for driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was handcuffed and placed in the backseat of the police car, police said.

After being placed in the squad car, Huffman managed to remove his left hand from the handcuffs and hid his hands behind his body.

When the officers began driving to jail, Huffman tried to open the locked rear door of the squad car and took off his seatbelt.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., the officers stopped their car on northbound I-35 near Illinois Avenue and got out in order to restrain Huffman.

Officer jumps into backseat as suspect drives away

While both officers were outside the vehicle, Huffman climbed into the driver's seat and drove away. One of the officers was able to jump into the backseat.

The officer deployed his Taser, but it was not effective when Huffman pulled the wires away as the officer continued giving Huffman commands to stop the car. The officer also drew his duty weapon, and when Huffman accelerated the vehicle, the officer hit Huffman on the side of the head with the weapon.

Huffman continued to drive erratically, violently throwing the officer across the back seat.

After driving approximately 1,000 feet at speeds reaching roughly 50 miles per hour, Huffman opened the driver's side door and rolled out of the moving car.

Officer narrowly prevents crash, stopping runaway patrol vehicle

As the car continued to move quickly down the freeway, the officer was able to take control of the car, jerking the steering wheel to narrowly avoid colliding with another vehicle, then crawling to the front seat floorboard to push the brake pedal by hand.

Huffman was rendered unconscious, provided medical aid by officers and good Samaritans and taken into custody.

Huffman and the officer were taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer was released, and Huffman remains hospitalized. When he is released from the hospital, Huffman will be charged with the initial offenses of driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and escape from custody.

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing.