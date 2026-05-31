Suspect seizes Dallas police car, jumps onto freeway; officer and suspect hospitalized

A suspect being taken to jail allegedly took control of a Dallas police car Saturday evening before jumping onto the RL Thornton Freeway, sending both the suspect and the officer to the hospital, officials said.

Dallas police said an officer arrested a suspect in the 2300 block of South Marsalis Avenue and was taking them to jail around 6:10 p.m. when the suspect somehow gained control of the patrol vehicle with the officer still inside.

DPD said the officer was able to regain control of the car after the suspect jumped out of the vehicle onto the westbound lanes of RL Thornton Freeway near Beckley Avenue.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue for treatment. Officials have not said how the suspect or the officer was hurt or how the suspect took control of the police vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.