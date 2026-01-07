Video shows North Texas judge, son in heated confrontation with Amazon drivers

A North Texas elected official is facing scrutiny after a video surfaced showing a confrontation and heated exchange with two Amazon delivery drivers.

Cellphone video shows Parker County Judge Pat Deen and his son, Gary Patrick Deen Jr., berating the drivers during a delivery in Hudson Oaks in November. Deen has been a county judge for three terms and is seeking re-election in March.

"You stopped right when I was backing out. Are you an idiot?" Pat Deen said in the video.

"Sir, we haven't even stopped yet…," said JNae King, one of the drivers.

Drivers describe escalation and allege spitting

"You can't even tell what this b***** is… Look at those sideburns?" Deen Jr. is heard saying on video.

LaTierca Thrower, who decided to leave Amazon after this incident, said this happened in November during her first day on the job.

She said she and King, who is still an Amazon employee, were driving slowly in Hudson Oaks looking for an address. As they passed the judge's home, he was backing out of his driveway. Thrower said there was almost an accident, but they continued down the street to complete the delivery.

Soon after, Pat Deen exited his truck, and things escalated, Thrower said.

"He was just screaming, 'I'm going to get you fired. I'm going to get you fired. Y'all need to pay attention. Y'all almost caused a wreck,' and we're like 'No, we didn't cause a wreck, sir, just calm down,'" Thrower told CBS News Texas about the incident.

Thrower and King said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but moments later, Pat Deen's son came out and began using racial slurs.

"I felt very scared," said Thrower. "I'm trying to make sure [JNae King] is OK; she's trying to make sure I'm OK. It was a very unnecessary situation. It was intense."

The woman said Pat Deen was in their personal space, spitting as he yelled. They said they asked him to back away, and that's when they say Deen Jr. spat directly at them.

"Most of the confrontation was coming from his son, not him, and from my perspective, as far as the judge, I don't believe that he spit intentionally. It was more so just being irate," said King. "You know, I guess his mouth foaming up, so he spit unintentionally, and once we acknowledge that, he spit, the son took that as his reason to go ahead and actually intentionally spit."

Hudson Oaks police confirmed the confrontation took place. According to the police report, officers witnessed the spitting on video, but not the use of racial slurs. CBS News Texas spoke to Pat Deen about that day. He's convinced that spitting never happened.

"I never saw any of that. No one spit on anyone," said Pat Deen.

CBS News Texas attempted to speak with Deen Jr. directly, but his father said he was unavailable and out of town. Pat Deen said he believed the women deliberately parked behind him and thought there may have been damage to his vehicle, which is why he acted the way he did. He also claims he attempted to de-escalate.

When asked if he thought his behavior was appropriate, the judge said:

"I think at the time, whether a public official or not, I think that when there is a possibility that there's personal damage, property damage, I think at that point, I think anybody is going to be frustrated with the attitude that was there."

Driver says judge abused his position

At the time of the incident, the women said that they did not know Pat Deen was a public official, but now said they believe he abused his power by threatening to have them fired. Police said the women have also filed assault charges against Deen Jr.

"I feel like consequences are required for your actions, and him — as a judge — he should know that," said King.

While Pat Deen maintains neither he nor his son did anything wrong, he admits he should have handled the situation differently.

"I take responsibility for some of the arguing back and forth, said Pat Deen. "I should have just walked away."